Dr. Haywood Joiner elected as Alexandria Rotary Club President

Jojuana Phillips

Dr. Haywood Joiner, LSUA Allied Health Department Chair, will begin his term as 2019-2020 Rotary Club President on July 1st.

Joiner has been a member of the Rotary Club of Alexandria since 1984. He says that the reason he became a Rotarian is because of the service that the organization provides for the community and his motto in life is…”If I can help somebody as I pass along, then my living shall not be in vain”.

The club held an installation of new officials and board members today at their weekly meeting. And, 2018-2019 President, John LeBoeuf, gave his final address as his term as President of the Rotary Club of Alexandria comes to an end.

 

 

