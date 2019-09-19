Dozens of students hold vigil for LSU student found dead inside of dorm Tuesday

(WBRZ )(BATON ROUGE) – Outside of Cypress Hall on the LSU campus, dozens of student could be seen hugging, praying, and consoling each other following the death of a classmate inside the dorm Tuesday afternoon.

Police and first responders arrived to the scene, finding a female student unresponsive. Shortly after, she was pronounced dead inside the residential building.

University officials confirmed the discovery but did not give the identity of the student.

The body was released to the East Baton Rouge coroner who arrived moments later.

Initial cause of death had not been released as of Tuesday night.