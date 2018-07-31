DOTD to Hold Public Meeting to Discuss Roundabout in Pineville

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will conduct an Open House Public Meeting for a proposed project to construct a roundabout at the intersection of LA 3144, Edgewood Drive, and Susek Drive in Pineville, Rapides Parish.

The project would consist of replacing the existing intersection with a roundabout, which has been proven to improve safety and traffic flow.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public of the proposed project, and to provide an opportunity for the public to express their comments, views, and concerns. There will be a continuous multi-media presentation, as well as additional materials related to the design and purpose of the project.

The meeting will take place at the following time and location:

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Pineville Junior High School Cafeteria

501 Edgewood Drive

Pineville, LA 71360

Verbal and written comments on the project may be submitted at the meeting. Comments may also be mailed to the LA DOTD address shown below, postmarked by August 23, 2018. Should you require special assistance, due to a disability, to participate in this public meeting, please contact LA DOTD by mail at the address shown below, or by telephone at (225) 242-4503, at least five working days prior to the meeting.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development

Environmental Engineer Administrator

P.O. Box 94245

Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9245