DOTD to Hold Public Meeting for US 71 Corridor Study

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has identified the US 71 Corridor from South Circle (intersection of US 71 at US 165/Masonic Drive) to Interstate 49 (North) in Alexandria, Rapides Parish as a safety and capacity constraint. As a result, a recent study by DOTD is evaluating the current operation of the corridor and will determine feasible improvement alternatives. DOTD encourages the public to attend a meeting regarding this project at the following time and place:

Thursday, July 19, 2018

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Alexandria Conference Center

(Baymont Inn & Suites)

2301 N. MacArthur Drive

Alexandria, LA 71303

The purpose of this public meeting is to present information about the project and obtain input from the public. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format. Informational materials and graphic displays will also be available. Representatives from DOTD and the consultant team will be present to receive comments and answer questions.

Written and verbal comments will be received at the meeting. Additional written comments emailed to US71Comments@arcadis.com or mailed to the address shown below, if submitted or postmarked by Thursday, August 2, 2018, will become part of the record of this Public Meeting.

Arcadis U.S., Inc.

10352 Plaza Americana Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Attn: US 71 Project Manager

US71Comments@arcadis.com

Should you require special assistance due to a disability to participate in this public meeting, please contact Arcadis U.S., Inc. at the address above or by telephone at (225) 292-1004 at least 5 working days prior to the date of the public meeting.