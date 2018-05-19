DOTD Announces Lane Closures for Mississippi River Bridge

(Press Release) Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that beginning on May 18, road work will begin on the Mississippi River Bridge eastbound approach near the Port Allen exit in West Baton Rouge Parish. This work is necessary in order to fix the failing approach to the bridge on the west bank and will require a lane to be closed while work is ongoing.

The lane closures associated with the repair are:

• The first eastbound lane closure is for the inside lane and is scheduled for Friday, May 18, from 7 p.m. to noon on Sunday, May 20.

• The second eastbound lane closure is for the outside lane and is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 1, through noon, Sunday, June 3.

• The westbound inside lane will be closed from 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 18, to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 19.

• No closures are scheduled for the Memorial Day weekend.

Motorist are advised to prepare for delays during the repairs and to take alternate routes during this closure. All repair activity is weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.



