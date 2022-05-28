Don’t Fry Day for Skin Cancer Awareness Month

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

The Friday before Memorial Day has been designated “Don’t Fry Day”.

If you’re heading outdoors this holiday weekend, remember to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, just five sunburns double your risk of melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

Dr. Lawrence Menache says sun protection from an early age is crucial.

To protect your skin, he says to apply SPF 30 plus sunscreen.

Dr. Menache warns people to avoid tanning.

The Skin Cancer Foundation says redheads are more at risk for skin cancer.

They possess gene mutations responsible for the rosy hues which can lead to melanoma.

Dr. Menache suggests checking your skin regularly for unusual changes.

Kate Hodnett has pale skin that tends to burn rather than tan.

She covers up with clothing and wears wide-brimmed hats to protect her skin.

She has two family members who were diagnosed with skin cancer.

Kate learned early to know how her body reacts to the sun.

Putting sunscreen on is part of her daily routine.

Redheads have freckles that could potentially be dangerous.

Kate advises to monitor your skin on a regular basis.

If you have red hair and fair skin, it is best to see a dermatologist for regular skin exams.

Early detection is key and alerting your doctor to any skin changes can save your life.

For more information to keep your family sun safe, visit skincancer.org.