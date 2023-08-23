Donate your wild game this weekend to “Hunters For The Hungry”

As hunters get their decoys and food plots ready for hunting season, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana has something else for you to put on the to-do list… Clean out your freezer, for a cause!

Dove Season kicks off in just a few weeks, and Kaycee Schwartz is ready to get out in the woods.

“I’m looking forward to hunting season this year”

Jayne Wright-Velez, the Executive Director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana appreciates our local hunters and wants to remind them of an upcoming program that allows them to share their bounty.

Jayne Wright-Velez says, “You know it’s kind of a unique food drive because we’re collecting wild game and we’re asking that everybody that’s going to donate, bring items that are dressed and processed and certainly labeled so that we can share them with people in need. We need all the protein that we can get, and we’re happy to help everybody clean out their freezers as they prepare for the new hunting seasons, but like I said it needs to be labeled so that we know what we’re giving to folks.”

Kaycee Shwartz says, “I’ve got extra meat and I’m going to donate it to the hungry.”

There are four locations taking your Hog, Deer, Fowl and Fish donations. Saturday In Natchitoches at the Council on Aging…“and then here in Alexandria, there’s two sites. Ones at Red River Bank at Centre Court and then Giles Hyundai that’s from one to four and then also in Marksville, Juneau’s meat is doing the drive and that food will be going to the Washington Street Hope Center there in Marksville, so we’ve got convenient locations for people to donate food.”

to learn about donating go to : https://www.h4hla.org/