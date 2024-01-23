Donate at LifeShare and Get a Free King Cake – Two Days Only!

ALEXANDRIA, LA — LifeShare Blood Center is kicking off the Mardi Gras season by encouraging you to

give life to the fullest! Donate at the Alexandria donor center on February 1st or 2nd and receive an

Atwood’s Bakery king cake plus a limited-edition Mardi Gras donor t-shirt.

“Every two seconds someone needs blood. In fact, nearly 30,000 units of whole blood and red blood

cells are transfused each day in the U.S. Our donors allow others to live life to the fullest with each

donation they make, and that is definitely worth celebrating,” says Mandi Johnson, Director of

Community Engagement.

LifeShare is honored to partner with Atwood’s Bakery and other businesses who are committed to

strengthening the community’s blood supply.

King cakes will be available in-center only at all LifeShare donor centers Thursday, February 1st &

Friday, February 2nd. Appointments are encouraged, but not required. To schedule a donation

appointment, visit: www.lifeshare.org/give.