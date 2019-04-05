Donaldsonville man arrested for Vehicular Homicide

According to the Louisiana State Police, 25 year old Devontae Sanders is suspected of driving impaired when his vehicle overturned and killed his 7 year old daughter and injured his two other children.

Sanders’ vehicle ran off a curve on Louisiana Highway 308 around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, went into a ditch, hit a culvert and overturned.

He was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, vehicular negligent injury, failing to use seat belts and child restraints and distracted driving.

Toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.