Dog Owner Speaks Out About Alleged Abuse at a Lena Facility

Viral videos have been circulating the web on alleged animal cruelty at a Rapides Parish dog training facility. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with one of the dog owners today and has this report.

At the Cypress Arrow training facility In Lena, La. videos of dogs being whipped and thrown to the ground have gone viral and generated a lot of interest from all over the country. Today I spoke with Kayci Gonzales a Denham Springs dog owner who was unaware until last week of the techniques being used.

“Just disgusted and sad for her and the other animals that went through that.”

In an anonymous video posted on Facebook Gonzales’ chocolate lab Yassie is shown being pushed to the ground by a trainer at Cypress Arrow. She is pursuing legal action against the facility and has retained an attorney.

“For one it’s she’s my pet so I hate that she got hurt. I hate that she got abused and two it’s abuse and there’s no excuse or no reason for an animal to go through that.”

Kayce’s attorney Lauren Ventrella: “We’re going to work relentlessly to ensure that the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s department and potentially any other Parish that’s involved with this takes this seriously.”

Thursday the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that their animal control section as well as the criminal investigations division are conducting an investigation into the videos as well as their origin. People from all over the country have reached out to them via phone calls and Facebook posts. Tina Frey is the owner of Cypress Arrow.

“I want to see an arrest I want to see the kennel shut down and whatever certification she has to have these dogs in her care be removed from her.”

“It’s very important that we don’t overlook the seriousness of this. This is a case that is involving multiple dogs. And the issue here is that yes, the video of Yassie although it is very disturbing that’s only about a 15 second clip of what we know happened. My question is what happened that we don’t have video of?”

Kayce had two dogs at Cypress Arrow and wants them both to get help.

“I’ve had many trainers and dog experts reach out to me and ask if they could be a part in helping my two dogs that we’re there. People just want to help them and that’s my plan to get them the help and training they deserve, in my home this time.”

Ventrella says she has been contacted by other owners who had their dogs at the facility, but nothing is set in stone as far as her representing them. As the case progresses, we will have more from the Rapides Parish Sherriff’s Office.

The Facebook page of the Cypress Arrow K9 facility has been taken down as has its website.