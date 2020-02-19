DJ Chark pledges $10,000 to ASH after Pro-Bowl win

Former ASH Trojan and current Jacksonville Jaguar, DJ Chark made a pledge to donate $10,000 to his alma mater following an AFC Pro-Bowl win. The grant would be coming from the NFL Foundation and given to the school to use to their discretion.

ASH principal, Jody Goodman, says that there are things needed to be done at the school, facility wise but they’re also considering doing something fun in Chark’s honor and to celebrate his accolades.

“We are going to be given $10,000 to use for what we want. I have not seen the check yet but they (Chark’s agent) did call and confirm that and we were excited to hear that.”