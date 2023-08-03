Dixie Softball World Series takes place in Alexandria amid excessive heat

Alexandria hosted multiple states for the Dixie Softball World Series, during an excessive heat warning keeping cool was just as much of a challenge as the competition.

The Dixie Softball World Series is a competitive tournament that brings people from all over the country to Central Louisiana.

“The Dixie Softball League is basically the Southeastern Conference, add North Carolina and Virginia.”

The diverse populous of fans get to experience all Louisiana has to offer including its competition and heat says President Brian Thompson.

“It’s a well-known fact that summer is the best ten months of the year in Louisiana.”

Luckily the newly renovated Johnny Downs offers plenty of shade and the other types of fans.

Staying cool is still a challenge though, says Blayne Strong.

“I want to go home and get in bed, that’s how I am trying to beat it,” said Strong. “But that’s not going to work so I’m eating a Kona Ice.”

The competition is fierce but so is the sun, so Louisiana State Director Skip Fox says Dixie Softball is prepared in advance.

“We have water, we have EMT’s, we have liquid IV. So, everything that we need for possible heat exhaustion or anything to help the girls keep the girls hydrated, we have it.”

Thompson says keeping the players cool is important, but they also are taking good care of the umpires.

Win or lose everyone at the Dixie Softball World Series can claim to be a champion after beating the heat.