Dixie Softball makes way to Alexandria

It’s time for the annual Dixie Softball World Series to take place this weekend in Alexandria.

The tournament will feature about 400 girls from 10 states to compete for the title.

Teams are broken up into four divisions– Sweeties (ages 4-6), Angels (ages 9-10), Ponytails (ages 11-12) and Belles (ages 13-15).

Some divisions will host 11 participating teams.

The Alexandria/Pineville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau estimates economic impact for the event will be approximately $1.5 million. Executive Director Sherry Ellington says the tournament attendees will be staying in our hotels, occupying an estimated 2,000 hotel rooms. The players, coaches, family, and other spectators will be eating, shopping, visiting attractions, and buying gas while in town.

The tournament is open to the public at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children, ages 5 and under are free and and weekly passes can be purchased for $25.

Game times will be at 9:00am, 11:00am, 1:00pm, 5:30pm, 7:30pm and 9:30pm.