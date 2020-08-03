Disturbing the Peace Arrest

On Saturday, 8/1/2020, at about 7:40 p.m. The Boyce Police received a call for service for a disturbance at the 900 blocks of Cork St. in Boyce La.

Officers contacted the complainant, a witness to a shooting that occurred on Friday, 7/28/2020 in Boyce. The Complainant/victim advised law enforcement that they felt intimidated and threatened, and the suspect yelled about the charges of the shooter. The Complainant/victim named Mary Ann Fisher black female 52 years of age as the suspect. Ms. Fisher allegedly came to the Complainant/victim residents and began yelling “attempt explicit murder” several times. Then Ms. Fisher supposedly screamed at the Complainant/victim about the statement made to law enforcement about the shooting. Mary Ann Fisher is the mother of Michael Fisher that law enforcement currently has felonies warrants for his arrest, and one of the charges is (2) count of attempted 2nd-degree murder.

Officers made contact with Ms. Fisher and arrested her for Disturbing the peace and Intimidating a witness. Ms. Fisher was taken to Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Detention one for booking.

Mary Ann Fisher is an ex-law enforcement officer that has worked in the past for The Boyce Police Department Boyce La. Alexandria Police Department Alexandria La. Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in Rapides Parish La.