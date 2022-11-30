District Attorney Phillip Terrell, guest speaker at Rotary

Rapides Parish District Attorney was the guest speaker at the Alexandria Rotary Club meeting today. He talked about some of the challenges he faces, including the back log of court cases due to COVID. He commended local law enforcement and says he looks forward to working with both Alexandria and Pineville’s newly elected Mayors.

“Bookings into the Parish jail, into your Parish jail, average or are averaging over the last five years are averaging more than twelve thousand bookings a year. Let that sink in a little bit. In Rapides Parish, a Parish of about 125,000 people, there are more than 12,000 bookings into your jail every year. There are over a hundred homicides in the Rapides Parish jail as we speak, ready to be processed. So in effect for a period for a practical period of about two years, we all over the state of Louisiana, particularly in Rapides Parish, we could not move forward with cases for about two years, that effectively has been, has come to an end now and I’m able to report to you that we are successfully now able to move cases to court and we have done so very successfully this year and we are doing so now.”