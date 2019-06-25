Diocese of Alexandria releases names of 3 additional clergy accused of sexual abuse
The Diocese of Alexandria has released the names of 3 former clergy who have credible allegations against them of sexual abuse of minors.
The names of these 3 former clergy and their allegations are as follows…
Fr. Adrian Molenschot
-Allegations: sexual abuse of male minors (dating back to the 1960’s; reported in February of 2019)
-Died: December 1994
-Allegations deemed credible
Fr. Nino Viviano
-Allegation: sexual abuse of a female minor (dating back to the 1960’s; reported in February of 2019)
-Current Age: 91 years old (currently suffering from advanced stages of dementia)
-Retired: 1998
-Allegation deemed credible
Fr. Yves Robitaille
-Allegation: sexual abuse of a male minor (dating back to the mid 1950’s; reported in March of 2019)
-Retired: May 1990
-Died: July 1998 (72 years old)
-Allegation deemed credible
You can find the full list of accused clergy with the link provided.