Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami Brings Love of Dance to Central Louisiana

The Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami is performing at the Coughlin Saunders Performing Center September 9th at 7 PM.

Co-founder of the Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami Jennifer Kronenberg says she enjoys sharing her love of dance with aspiring dancers.

“There’s just something about pairing the music to the movement that allows this freedom to express whatever you’re feeling most deeply inside.”

Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra founded the dance troupe to teach others how to dance.

“You know, I’ve stepped back from the stage, and I watch our dancers doing the same thing. There’s such a pride and joy that you feel being able to see them share in that as well.”

Jennifer Kronenberg is grateful the Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami can engage in community outreach programs.

“I love doing these outreach programs because it’s a really special moment for kids to get up close and personal with the company and see that dancing, as beautiful as it is, it is a career.”

Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami is proud to perform for Central Louisiana.

Her husband and co-founder of the Dimensions Dance Theater of Miami Carlos Guerra says he feels honored to show the dancers’ talent to Central Louisiana.

“When we danced at the Miami City Ballet, we used to come to New Orleans and perform with them many times as a guest artist and now being able to put the two companies together in this beautiful city that I’ve heard so much from the New Orleans Ballet Theater is, for us, very special.”

At the Friday performance, they will offer bold and innovative works which will cultivate audiences for contemporary ballet.

They will also have a special performance at the Coughlin Saunders Performing Center Friday, September 8th 10 am with Alexandria Middle Magnet School.