Dimario Jackson Named LSUA Men’s Basketball Head Coach

April 27, 2023

ALEXANDRIA – LSUA Director of Athletics Tyler Unsicker has announced the hiring of Dimario Jackson as the Men’s Basketball head coach.

“We are thrilled to have Dimario become the new Head Men’s Basketball Coach at LSUA,” said Director of Athletics Tyler Unsicker. “It was evident throughout the hiring process how much passion Dimario has for striving to make a difference in the lives of the student-athletes he coaches. His excitement for life and the game of basketball is contagious, and he will have a great impact on our basketball program, our campus, and our community.”

Dimario Jackson is a 2013 graduate of Brusly High School and went on to further his playing career at Northeast Mississippi Community College under the leadership of Coach Cord Wright. During his two-year tenure at NEMCC, he was named 1st Team All-State, 1st Team All-Conference, and National Junior College All-American while earning his Associate of Arts in Business Administration in 2015.

Dimario finished his basketball career and received a bachelor’s degree at the University of North Alabama under the leadership of Coach Bobby Champagne. After finishing college, he became an assistant coach and physical education teacher at Brusly High School from 2017-2020. In 2020, Jackson became an assistant coach at Zachary High School en route to winning a 5A State Championship.

In June 2021, Jackson was named the Head Boys’ Basketball Coach at Port Allen High School. That same year, Dimario was named District 8-2A Coach of the Year and Class 2A Coach of the Year while racking up a district championship and Port Allen’s third state championship in a row. Jackson lead the Pelicans to their fourth straight championship this past season with an overall record of 29-4.

“My family and I would like to thank Tyler and the entire LSUA staff and community for this opportunity,” said Jackson. “This is definitely a dream come true. I am looking forward to building relationships with our players, faculty, and community. It’s a great day to be a General. Let’s go!!!!”

Coach Jackson will officially be on campus May 29th and a press conference date will be announced shortly after his arrival. The hiring is pending contractual employment verification.

Written by Chelsea Theriot | LSUA Athletics