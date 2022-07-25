Dialing 988 replaces previous 800 number

Claire Hick, CEO of Longleaf Hospital, says, you can text and you can just say, I need to speak to someone and I think I need help and they’ll find you, give you a call, talk it through, and see what the next steps will be to be able to get the help that that person needs. Dialing or texting 988 is an easier way to get help if you are struggling with suicidal thoughts.

FOR MORE INFORMATION TO LEARN HOW TO RECOGNIZE THE WARNING SIGNS, GO TO JASONFOUNDATION.COM.