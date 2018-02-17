DG Burglarized with an Assault Rifle, Sawed-off Shotgun, and a Handgun

Crime Stoppers Needs Your Help!!

Press Release – Three subjects, armed with a black assault rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, and a handgun, waited for the employees to exit the Dollar General Store on Highway 28 East near Libuse on 02-09-18 around 10:30 PM. The subjects forced the employees back into the store and demanded the money out of the safe.

While one of the employees was walking to the safe, one of the subjects struck the employee in the back of the head with one of the weapons. The subjects were able to get a small amount of cash from the safe and fled on foot. It is believed that they either had help or were able to hide a car nearby. The subjects all wore face masks and gloves.

