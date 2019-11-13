Deville teenager killed in crash involving 18-wheeler

Louisiana State Police, Troop E (November 12, 2019): Troopers responded to the crash around 11:35 a.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 28, at LA Hwy 115. The crash involved a 2004 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 18-year-old Alexis M. Doucet and a 2018 Kenworth (18-wheeler). Prior to the crash, the Chevrolet was northbound on LA Hwy 115, attempting to turn left (westbound) onto LA Hwy 28. As Doucet turned left onto LA Hwy 28 and entered the intersection, the eastbound Kenworth collided with it.

Doucet was wearing her seat belt, but was pronounced dead. The driver of the Kenworth was restrained and was not injured. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public of the following: inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving. More information on distracted driving may be found online at the federal government’s official distracted driving website, www.distraction.gov.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 38 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 42 fatalities.