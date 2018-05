Very early Sunday morning, a Deville teen died in a single-vehicle crash in Grant Parish.

He’s been identified as 18 year-old Benjamin Austin Williford. Troopers say he lost control on Highway 8, went off the road and hit some trees. His pick-up then flipped over.

Troopers say Williford was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology tests are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

ABC31 News