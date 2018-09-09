Deville Teacher Receives Grant from Voya Unsung Heroes Competition

Voya Financial Honors Deville Teacher with $2,000 Grant for Innovative Program

Since 1996, the Voya Unsung Heroes initiative has awarded more than $5 million to help the nation’s educators fund creative teaching ideas

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), a leading provider of workplace retirement solutions, including savings plans for K-12 educators, announced today that Lacey Hoosier, a science teacher at Buckeye High School in Deville, Louisiana, has received a $2,000 grant as part of the company’s 2018 Voya Unsung Heroesawards competition.

Through the Voya Unsung Heroes program, Voya Financial awards grants to K-12 educators nationwide to honor their innovative teaching methods, creative educational projects, and ability to positively influence their students. For more than 20 years, the program has awarded over $5 million in grants to more than 2,000 educators across the United States.

“Our Unsung Heroes program continues to recognize teachers who go above and beyond to inspire today’s students in the classroom,” said Heather Lavallee, president of Tax-Exempt Markets at Voya Financial. “We are proud to honor teachers like Lacey Hoosier whose inspiring program is making a difference in the lives of young people. This commitment and passion for teaching closely aligns with our focus at Voya on helping all Americans prepare for their unique financial futures.”

Hoosier’s innovative teaching idea, “STEM & Medicine for Rural Kids,” focuses on exposing rural, underprivileged students to vital Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and medical anatomical topics. To ignite an interest in these relevant subjects, students in grades 9-12, along with rotations of students in grades 6-8, will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on STEM labs, anatomy and physiology based lessons, robotics and Science Bowl team competitions. With the Voya grant, Hoosier plans to purchase the necessary school supplies to begin building a strong science program that will spark excitement in the next generation of scientists and doctors. Through exposure to the medical field and disorders of the human body, Hoosier hopes to broaden the knowledge-base and increase the confidence of her students.

Selected from a group of more than 1,200 applicants, Hoosier is one of only 100 winners across the country who will receive this award to help fund and bring her program to life. In addition, she will now compete with other finalists for one of the top three prizes — an additional $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000 from Voya Financial.

To learn more about this year’s winning projects, as well as those from previous years, visit theUnsung Heroes website at Voya.com/UnsungHeroes. Applications for the 2019 Voya Unsung Heroes awards are currently being accepted through the website until April 30, 2019.

Unsung Heroes is part of Voya’s broader effortsto empower teachers to become leaders by promoting their careers, recognizing high-achieving accomplishments, providing training opportunities and offering financial support to achieve their goals.