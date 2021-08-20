Deville Man Killed in Rapides Parish Crash, Extreme Speed Suspected Factor

Rapides Parish – On August 17, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1205 (Philadelphia Road). This crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Brandon D. Warthen, of Deville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, towing a trailer, was northbound on Philadelphia Road. As the Silverado approached a privacy drive, the driver maneuvered into the southbound lane of travel in-order to make a right hand turn. At the same time a 2011 Suzuki GSX, driven by Warthen, was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Philadelphia Road. As a result, the Suzuki struck the Silverado and ejected Warthen from the vehicle.

Warthen, who was wearing an approved DOT helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver of the Silverado, who was unrestrained, sustained no injuries. Extreme speed is a suspected factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths.