Deville Man Charged with Theft and Illegal Carry

A man from Deville is arrested for theft and illegal carry after a break-in at a home on Hwy 28 East. Rapides deputies say 29-year-old Devin William Carter is accused of the theft after they say they found missing items in his home. He’s also charged with theft of a gun and illegal carry.

Press Release – On March 7th, 2018, Patrol Deputies responded to the 11000 block of LA Highway 28 East in reference to a report of a theft. According to the victim, a firearm and some jewelry were taken from the residence. Sheriff’s Detectives from the Deville Sub-station were assigned the case for further investigation and during that investigation, a Devin William Carter was developed as a possible suspect.

As their investigation continued, detectives discovered Carter was possibly involved in other thefts in the Deville area that had not yet been reported. On March 8th, detectives contacted Carter at his residence where they located a large portion of the stolen items which were later returned to the victims. Carter was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center two counts of theft <$750 and a probation violation from Livingston Parish. As Carter was being held in jail, detectives continued their investigation and established probable cause for warrants to be obtained for theft of a firearm and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. On March 14th, Carter was re-arrested and re-booked into the Detention Center on these new charges.

Carter is still being held on the probation violation and bond has been set at $14,000.00 on the Rapides charges. Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.