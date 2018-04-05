Deville Man Charged with Attempted First Degree Murder

Press Release – On March 3rd, 2018 at approximately 10:30 pm, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call from a victim reporting shots had been fired at them at a residence on Lee Reeves Rd., Deville. Deputies contacted the victim at a location on LA Highway 115. According to the victim when she went to pick up her child from the child’s father, after a verbal exchange, the suspect, identified as Keith Dewayne Terrell, 35 of Deville, allegedly went back in the residence where he retrieved a rifle and started shooting at her vehicle. Neither the victim nor her passenger were injured or required medical attention.

Deputies then went to the scene of the incident at 51 Lee Reeves Road to make contact the suspect. Detectives and Crime Scene Unit also were responding to the scene. Deputies arrived at the residence and were met at the front door by the suspect who was taken into custody without incident pending further investigation.

Through their investigation at the scene and from evidence gathered and witnesses statements, detectives placed Terrell under arrest for two counts attempted 1st degree murder. Terrell was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release on a $500,000.00 bond.

Arrestee: Keith Dewayne Terrell, 35, Deville, LA

Charges: two counts Attempted 1st Degree Murder