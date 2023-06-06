Deville man arrested in joint child pornography investigation

Monday June 5th, Rapides Parish Sheriff Office’s Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit Detectives executed a search warrant at the residency 27-year-old David Buck Lee Roberts in reference to a complaint of Distribution of Child Pornography (Victim Under The Age of 13).

Sheriff’s Detectives conducted a joint investigation with the Office of the Attorney General, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (I.C.A.C.), related to the allegations.

Upon investigation of Roberts’ residence, items of evidence which support the initial allegations were discovered. Probable cause was established, and warrants were granted for Roberts’ arrest in reference to five-hundred six counts Pornography Involving Juveniles (Victim Under Age of 13).

Roberts was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release, being held on a $70,400.00 bond.

This investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible according to Sheriff’s Detectives.