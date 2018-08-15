Detectives Search for Man Wanted for Armed Robbery

Crime Stoppers – Detectives request the public’s assistance in locating James Wesley Vinson who is wanted for Armed Robbery. Vinson is considered armed and dangerous.

On June 14th, a Pineville man was parked in his vehicle on Desoto Street when a masked individual pulled him out at gun point and struck him numerous times causing the victim to be hospitalized. Before leaving the scene, the subject took the victims wallet and his pants that were on him at the time of the incident.

Detectives were able to identify the subject as James Wesley Vinson and warrants were then applied for and granted for 1 count armed robbery and 1 count Aggravated Second Degree Battery.

ABC31 News