Detectives requesting public’s assistance in locating runaway juvenile

Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Reagan Tomlin

Reagan is a 17 year old white female.  Reagan has brown eyes and brown hair, she is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Reagan was last seen on March 20th , 2023. According to reports, she left her residence on Downs Lane in the middle of the night.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Reagan, please contact Detective Edrick Coleman 318-473-6727 or Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Main Office  318-473-6700.

