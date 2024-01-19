Detective’s requesting publics assistance in identifying suspects

On January 18, 2024, Patrol Deputies responded to several homes in the Poland Community between the area of Penny Lane, LA 3170, and Tyler Road, in reference to multiple vehicle burglaries and trespassing. Home owners advised of security camera footage between 11:20 pm and 4:30 am of a male subject wearing camouflage pants, a puffy jacket, a face covering and knit hat. The race of the subject is indeterminable at this time.



Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their security footage for any additional s sightings of this suspect.

Detectives would also like to remind residents to make sure their vehicles are locked and valuables are secured as doing so could deter theft.



If anyone has any information on this suspect, or has been a victim of this incident, please contact Detective Shannon Hanks at 318-473-6727, or call 318-473-6700.