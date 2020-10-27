Detectives request publics assistance in locating runaway juvenile

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Kaden Parker Cross.

Kaden is a 17 year old male with blonde hair and blue eyes. Kaden is 6’0” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

On Wednesday, October 21st, 2020, Kaden was reported missing from his residence located in the Pineville area. Kaden was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, khaki tan pants, and red sneakers. Kaden also had on a silver neckless with his class ring on it.

If anyone has seen or has information about Kaden Parker Cross, you are asked to contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.