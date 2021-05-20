Detectives make arrests in Kolin burglaries

On May 6th, 2021, deputies responded to take a report of simple burglary that occurred in the Kolin area. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives from the Kolin Substation responded to begin their investigation. Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify Joey Ray Bryant, 35 and Amanda Renee Chamblee, 39 as suspects. As their investigation continued, Detectives established sufficient probable cause to obtain warrants for Bryant’s arrest in reference to five counts Simple Burglary and one Count Criminal Conspiracy. Warrants were also granted for Chamblee’s arrest in reference to one count Simple Burglary and one count Criminal Conspiracy.

On May 6th, 2021 Detectives assigned to the Kolin and Tioga Substations located Bryant and Chamblee and they were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Bryant was re-booked on 2 additional counts of Simple Burglary on May 10th and is currently being held in lieu of posting a $29,500 bond. Cash is currently being held in lieu of posting a $12,000 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.