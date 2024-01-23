Detectives make arrest in Sunday night homicde

On Sunday January 21st, 2024 at approximately 6:45 PM,, Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a 911 call through the Rapides Parish 911 Center in reference to shots fired in the 4700 block of Handley Loop. Patrol Deputies responded and upon their arrival, they discovered a deceased male victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Deputies secured the scene and witnesses and Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene responded to conduct their investigation.

Initial information from witnesses was an unknown suspect shot the victim and fled. Deputies saturated the area with Patrols and witnesses were interviewed, along with parents, as everyone involved were juvenile.

From their investigation, Detectives determined one of the juveniles discharged the firearm striking the victim in the head. Detectives identified the juvenile and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Sheriff’s Detectives placed the juvenile under arrest for one count negligent homicide and the juvenile was transported to the Renaissance Home for Youth for detainment.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible as their investigation continues.