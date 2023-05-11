Detectives make arrest in pornography involving juveniles investigation

On April 9th, 2023, Sheriff’s Detectives began an investigation in reference to a complaint of the non-consensual disclosure of a private image.

During the course of the investigation and through evidence initially obtained, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause and a search warrant was obtained for the residence of the suspect, identified as John Thomas Rougeou, 54 of Boyce, LA.

During their search, Detectives located various electronic items which were seized for additional forensic processing where Detectives discovered numerous images depicting child pornography. From their findings, Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Rougeou.

On Monday May 8th, 2023, Deputies assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit as well as the Boyce Resident Deputy, located Rougeou on a traffic stop where he was taken into custody without incident, placed under arrest and transported to Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on 25 counts pornography involving juveniles. Rougeou was released on Tuesday, May 9th on a $50,000.00 bond.

Detectives say this is still an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any further information, they are asked to contact Detective Matthew Cross at 318-473-6727.

Arrestee: John Thomas Rougeou, 54

Boyce, LA

Charges: 25 counts Pornography involving juveniles