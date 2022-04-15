Detectives make arrest in identity theft

On May 28th, 2021, deputies responded to take a report of identity theft that occurred in the Glenmora, LA area. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives were assigned the case for a follow up investigation. Through their investigation, Detectives were able to identify Melissa Leanne Richardson, 33 of Hamburg, AR as a suspect. Over the last year, detectives continued their investigation working different leads from the original crime but were unable to make any arrests.

On January 27th, 2022 Detectives caught a break in their investigation when they discovered two more victims reporting identity theft that occurred in the Glenmora and Elmer, LA areas. From their investigation, Detectives established sufficient probable cause that supported the original, as well as additional allegations. Detectives were able to secure warrants for Richardson’s arrest in reference to two counts Access Device Fraud > $1000 < $25,000, one count Identity Theft > $1,000, and one count Identity Theft > $1,000 (Victim 60 years or older).

The warrants for Richardson’s arrest were put in the national database (NCIC) and on March 29th, 2022, Deputies with the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Richardson and booked her into the Ashley County Detention Center on the Rapides warrants. Deputies with the RPSO Transportation Unit later transported Richardson to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where she was re- booked on the warrants. Richardson currently remains in jail being held on a $10,000 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing as there may be more victims. If anyone has information on this crime, they are asked to contact Detective Jared Salard, Kolin Sub-station, at 318-484-7350.

Arrestee: Melissa Leanne Richardson, 33 Hamburg, AR

Charges: 2 counts Access Device Fraud > $1,000 < $25,000

Identity Theft > $1,000

Identity Theft > $1,000 (Victim 60 years or older)