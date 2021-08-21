Detectives make arrest in drive by shooting investigation

On August 6th, 2021 at approximately 10:20 am, deputies responded to the 300 block of Chandler Drive, Ball, in reference to a reports of a drive by shooting. Detectives from the Tioga Substation as well as Crime Scene Detectives responded and began their investigation. Detectives were able to locate surveillance video from several different locations in the area and still photos of a suspect vehicle were released through the media. After numerous calls from the public, a Crime Stoppers tip was received and over the course of their investigation, Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Cobey Lane Poe, 19 of Pineville.

Through their investigation, Detectives were able establish probable cause for a search warrant for a local business in the Tioga area. On August 16th, while conducting surveillance in the area of Gilly Williams Road, Detectives located the suspect vehicle, with Poe in it, and followed it to the local business. Detectives then executed the search warrant and evidence recovered in that search led to obtaining arrest warrants for Poe. Poe was taken into custody without incident at the scene and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the warrants for Assault by Drive by Shooting, Illegal Use of a Weapon and Obstruction of Justice. Poe was released on a $100,000.00 bond the following day.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible. If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Tioga Detectives at 318-641-6010.