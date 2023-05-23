Detectives make arrest in criminal sexual conduct investigation

On April 4th, 2023, Patrol Deputies responded to a complaint in reference to criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives from the Tioga Substation responded to begin their investigation.

From their investigation, Detectives quickly identified Danielle Sober Trapp, 29 of Deville as the suspect. Through their investigation, which included interviews of the victims through the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, sufficient probable cause was established for the original complaint, as well as additional allegations and complaints. Detectives were also able to identify several additional victims.

Warrants were obtained for Trapps’s arrest in reference to four counts Obscenity and two counts Sexual Battery. On April 17th, 2023, Trapp was located and taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where bond was set at $30,000.00. Trapp was released on bond the following day.

As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to uncover more alleged crimes and warrants were obtained on Trapp for First Degree Rape of a Juvenile under 13 years of age, two additional counts of Sexual Battery, Human Trafficking and 31 counts Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles.

On April 28th, 2023, Trapp was re-arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the outstanding warrants. Trapp currently remains in jail being held on a $528,000 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to contact Det. Susan Mosley at 318-641-6000.

“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”

Arrestee: Danielle Sober Trapp, 29

Deville, LA

Charge(s): two counts–Obscenity – unlawful exhibition of sex material

two counts–Obscenity – sexual acts prohibited in public

two counts sexual battery