Detectives make arrest in business burglary

On October 9th, 2023, Patrol Deputies responded to the 500 block of North 16th Street in Alexandria in reference to a burglary of a business. Deputies took the initial report and from their investigation, determined the incident occurred over the weekend between October 7th and the morning of October 9th. Sheriff’s Detectives also responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

On the morning of October 10th, the complainant contacted Detectives stating that there was a subject at the business that morning that appeared to have attempted to steal more items from the business. The suspect, later identified as Mitchell Godwin, left the scene and the complainants followed him as deputies responded. While Deputies were enroute, Godwin traveled into Pineville city jurisdiction and a traffic stop was conducted by Pineville Police Officers. Deputies arrived on scene and detained Godwin.

The investigation was turned over to Detectives upon their arrival. During the investigation, stolen items from the business were discovered in plain view by the complainants. Godwin was placed under arrest with the investigation continuing. Through further investigation, Detectives gathered sufficient probable cause that Mitchell Godwin had committed the original burglary of the business and the equipment that was stolen was recovered. From their investigation, Detectives were also able to implicate another suspect in the burglary who allegedly assisted Godwin. He was identified as Matthew Dupont, 39 of Alexandria.

Warrants were obtained for both subjects and they were arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on various charges including burglary and obstruction of justice. Godwin remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $25,000.00 bond. Dupont, Jr. remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $50,000.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are possible. If anyone has any information pertaining to this investigation, they are asked to contact Detective Justin Burch (318) 473-6727.

RPSO would also like to thank the Pineville Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

___________________________________________________________

Arrestee:

Mitchell Albia Godwin, 39

Pineville, LA

Charge(s):

Two Counts – Simple Burglary

Two Counts – Criminal Conspiracy

Criminal Damage to Property Less than $1,000.00

Two Counts – Obstruction of Justice

Arrestee:

Matthew Ryan Dupont, Jr., 39

Alexandria, LA

Charge(s):

Two Counts – Contempt of Court

Two Counts – Criminal Conspiracy

Accessory After the Fact