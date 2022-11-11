Detectives investigating Kellyland Shooting

At approximately 7:18 pm on Thursday November 10th, Patrol Deputies responded to the area of Ulster Street and LA Highway 1 North in reference to shots fired at a vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the suspect vehicle had already left the area.

Deputies obtained a suspect vehicle description and located the suspect vehicle near Eddie Williams Avenue and Willow Glen Rd. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and three black male suspects fled on foot.

Deputies secured the vehicle and Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Unit responded to process the scene and vehicles. A firearm was found in the suspects vehicle and will be processed as well.

Sheriff’s Detective’s have worked throughout the night to identify the suspects. If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact RPSO at 318-473-6700, CrimeStoppers at 318-443-7867 or your local law enforcement.