Detective’s investigate homicide on Victoria Drive

RPSO Press Release

At approximately 6PM on Monday February 5th, Patrol Deputies responded to the 4900 block of Victoria Drive in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.



Upon arrival, Deputies located evidence of a shooting. Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Unit also responded to conduct their investigation



Shortly after, Deputies located a person of interest in the incident identified as Tayshaun Lamar Spearman, 19 of Alexandria. Spearman was placed under arrest on outstanding armed robbery warrant through RPSO un-related to last night’s incident. Bond was rescinded on the APD arrest for 2nd degree murder and armed robbery.



At approximately 11:40 PM, Patrol Deputies responded again to the 4900 block of Victoria to shots fired in the area.



Upon arrival, Deputies located a juvenile victim suffering from gun shot wounds. The victim was transported by Acadian Ambulance to a local hospital where they succumbed to their wounds. No identity is being released pending notification of next of kin.



Another victim believed to be involved in this incident was transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital suffering from gun shot wounds and is currently in critical condition.

Malik Hampton, 20 of Alexandria, was also identified as a person of interest in the investigation and was arrested on outstanding warrants through the Alexandria Police Department. (Please contact the Alexandria Police Department as this was their case.)

Sheriff’s Detectives are still working crime scenes as this is an active, rapidly changing and ongoing investigation.



If anyone has any information on this homicide investigation, they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727, RPSO Main Office at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.





