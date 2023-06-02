Detectives conducting investigation into allegations of cruelty to juveniles at a daycare

Sheriff’s Detectives are currently conducting an investigation into allegations of cruelty to juveniles at a daycare in the Tioga area.

Recently, information was developed in reference to allegations of cruelty to juveniles at a local daycare, Totally Kids Childcare Center, 5700 Shreveport Highway, Pineville, LA. Sheriff’s Detectives were at the daycare early this morning conducting their investigation execution, including executing a search warrants on the premises as well as an arrest warrant..

While RPSO does not have the authority to shut down a state licensed daycare facility, they are still at the daycare conducting their investigation.

Sheriff’s Detectives say this is a very active and ongoing investigation and more information will be given as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information on this investigation, they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app may also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for reward. P3 app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm. NOTE: Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.