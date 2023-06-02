Detectives conducting investigation into allegations of cruelty to juveniles at a daycare

As their investigation continued throughout the day, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to arrest three subjects in reference to their ongoing investigation into allegations of cruelty to juveniles.

Initially, the investigation stemmed from allegations from a parent who claimed their child had been given melatonin without parental consent while under the supervision of the daycare. Detectives investigated the claims including interviews with current and former employees.

From their investigation, Detectives were able to secure warrants on Michelle Denise Smyth for obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy, Allison Grace VanDusen for 5 counts 2nd Degree Cruelty to Juveniles, obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy and Destrianna Nicole LaCombe for 2nd Degree Cruelty to Juveniles, obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy.

All three suspects were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Earlier today, VanDusen was released on a $17,500.00 bond and LaCombe was released on a $7,500.00 bond. Late this afternoon, Smyth was released on a $5,000.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives say that more arrests and more charges are possible. If anyone has any further information on this investigation, they are asked to contact Detective Matt Cross at 318-473-6727.

The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app may also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for reward. P3 app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm. NOTE: Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”

Arrestee: Michelle Denise Smyth, 56

Deville, LA

Charge: Obstruction of Justice (not eligible charges for mugshot release)

Criminal Conspiracy

Arrestee: Allison Grace VanDusen, 20

Alexandria, LA

Charges: 5 counts 2nd Degree Cruelty to Juveniles

obstruction of justice

criminal conspiracy

Arrestee: Destrianna Nicole LaCombe, 19

Dry Prong, LA

Charges: 2nd Degree Cruelty to Juveniles

obstruction of justice

criminal conspiracy