Detectives arrest Campti woman in connection with May 10th shooting on Burl Pickett Road in Campti

(Natchitoches)-An ongoing investigation by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives has led to the arrest of a north Natchitoches Parish woman in connection with the shooting of a Natchitoches man in Campti earlier this month according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.



On Wednesday afternoon, May 10, 2023, at approximately 4:25pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a male being transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center-Campti Medical Clinic suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.



When deputies arrived at the clinic, they learned that a 30-year-old Natchitoches man was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.



Air-EVAC medical helicopter was dispatched to a landing zone area in Campti.



The victim was airlifted to a regional trauma center.



Detectives assigned to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division responded to assist in the investigation.



Detectives learned during the early stages of the investigation, that a motorist was traveling on Burl Pickett Road in Campti when they discovered the victim lying on the side of the road suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The motorist then aided the victim into their vehicle. The victim was then transported to the clinic for medical aid.



Detectives interviewed the motorist and determined the person to be a “good samaritan” aiding his fellow man.



Deputies discovered the actual crime scene on Burl Pickett Road.



Detectives responded to process and photograph the crime scene where multiple bullet casings were recovered.



A heavy law enforcement presence could be observed in the area.



Detectives canvassed the area looking for any witnesses to the shooting.



Detectives asked that if anyone had information that could assist in the investigation to call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division or Natchitoches Crime Stoppers.



Detectives continued the investigation talking to residents of Campti, and analyzing evidence.



As the investigation progressed, detectives developed a person of interest identified as Imani M. Knox of Campti, La.



She was positively identified as one of two suspects involved in the shooting.



Detectives obtained criminal arrest warrants for the arrest of Knox signed by a 10th Judicial District Judge.



On May 18, Imani M. Knox, 20, of Campti was arrested by detectives without resistance while at residence in the Campti.



Knox was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with 1-Count of Principal to Armed Robbery, and 1-Count of Principle to 1st Degree Murder.



*Principals to a Crime



All Persons concerned in the commission of a crime whether present or absent, and whether they directly commit the act constituting the offense, aid, and abet in its commission, or directly or indirectly counsel or procure another to commit the crime.



Knox remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center with bond set by a district judge at 1.25 million dollars.



Detectives say the investigation is still active and ongoing as they attempt to identify, locate and arrest the 2nd suspect involved in this act of violence.



No further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.



The victim continues to recover in a regional medical facility.



If you have any information contact Detectives Darrel Winder, or Glen Sers at the NPSO Crimnal Investigations Bureau or Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 238-2388. You may be eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization and not law enforcement.