Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Detectives are continuing their search for RAMONTE LAMAR JACKSON

Jacque Murphy

Liberty Arsenal Homicide Investigation UPDATE

According to Sheriff Mark Wood, detectives have recovered the 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude, bearing LA license 468EKO, believed to have been used in the homicide at Liberty Arsenal on Friday, May 7th, 2021.

Yesterday, Sheriff’s Detectives and Patrol Deputies were involved in a pursuit, which ended at I-49 south at the Broadway exit, of another person of interest in the homicide investigation.  Detectives have that person detained at this time.

Detectives are continuing their search for RAMONTE LAMAR JACKSON in connection to the homicide.  Jackson is wanted for one count 1st Degree Murder and one count Attempted 1st Degree Murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

