Destin Reder Sentenced to 40 Years Hard Labor

Destin Reder of Leesville, LA entered a plea on January 25, 2019 of guilty to the charge of Manslaughter after being arrested on June 23rd, 2016 for the offense of 2nd Degree Murder. This crime resulted in the death of his wife, Samantha Reder in June 2016. Reder was sentenced March 13, 2019 to the maximum sentence of 40 years hard labor with the LA Dept. of Corrections with credit for time served from the date of his arrest. This sentence is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. The Honorable Scott Westerchil presided over the case.