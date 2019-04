The DeRidder Police Department is investigating a missing person, 23 year old Bethany Ann Roberts.

She was last seen on Monday, April 1st leaving her residence around 6 p.m. in a 2011 Silver Toyota Corolla and has not been heard from since.

Roberts is 5’1″, 151 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bethany Ann Roberts should call the DeRidder Police department at 337-462-8911.