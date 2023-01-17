DeRidder man arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile

On January 12, 2023, at approximately 01:42 a.m. DeRidder Police Department received a complaint in reference to a 4-week-old infant from a hospital that appeared to have been abused.

During the investigation, Detectives made contact with Giovanni Beltran, 27, of DeRidder. After the detectives spoke with him, he was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile. His bond has not yet been set.

Due to the severity of the infant’s injuries, the infant was airlifted to a hospital out of town for further medical treatment. The Investigation is ongoing.