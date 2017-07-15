Local Headlines Top Stories 

Deputy Discovered a Filed Off Serial Number of a .40 Caliber Pistol

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – A traffic stop by Corporal Blake Arrant of the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office for speeding led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon with the serial number filed off.  When the driver pulled over and rolled his window down, smoke that smelled of marijuana began coming out of the window. 

When the deputy questioned the driver about the smoke smelling like marijuana, the back seat window rolled down and the passenger handed the deputy a bag of marijuana.  A loaded .40 caliber pistol was found under the seat that the serial number had been filed off of. 

     Deontay Davis, 17 years old, of Winnfield, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. I (marijuana), Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of C.D.S.

 

You May Also Like

Natchitoches Man Arrested for Narcotics and Firearms

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Natchitoches Man Arrested for Narcotics and Firearms

Chas Roemer Speaks in Favor of Common Core

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Chas Roemer Speaks in Favor of Common Core

Sen. Cassidy Opens New Office in Alexandria

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Sen. Cassidy Opens New Office in Alexandria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *