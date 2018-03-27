Deputy Corrections Officer Arrested for Excessive Force of an Inmate

Press Release – On March 21st, 2018, a complaint was lodged, by an inmate, with RPSO Corrections Division administration against a Deputy Corrections Officer in reference to an excessive force complaint.

Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division began their investigation and through their investigation, found evidence that supported the original allegations.

On March 22nd, Cody Darnell Richardson, was terminated and placed under arrest for five counts second degree battery, six counts malfeasance in office and one count obstruction of justice. Richardson was released on a $14,500.00 commercial bond later in the day.

As the investigation continued, earlier today, Richardson was re-arrested for another count of obstruction of justice. Richardson was placed under arrest and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was later released on a $25,000.00 commercial bond.

Sheriff’s Investigators say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrest are possible.

“Working in law enforcement is a dangerous and difficult job, especially in our jails” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “However, we hold our employees to a very high standard and when they cross the line, we act quickly and justly to rectify their actions. This is unfortunate because the majority of our employees work extremely hard in dangerous and hostile environments, but do so with honor and dignity and perform their jobs with the utmost professionalism.”

Arrestee: Cody Darnell Richardson, 28, Alexandria, LA

Charges: 5 counts second degree battery

6 counts malfeasance in office

2 counts obstruction of justice