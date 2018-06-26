Deputy Corrections Officer Accused of Sexual Battery

RPSO – A Deputy Corrections Officer was arrested yesterday after an inmate made a PREA Hotline call of allegations of sexual misconduct against the deputy.

On Sunday, June 24th, 2016, a PREA (Prison Rape Elimination Act) complaint was made through the PREA Hotline on a deputy for inappropriate sexual contact. The PREA Coordinator immediately informed Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs and an initial complaint was taken. The deputy was identified as Jonathan Kory Deville, 32 of Deville. From that complaint, the investigation was then turned over to Sheriff’s detectives for further investigation and through their investigation, sufficient probable cause was established that supported the allegation. Deville was terminated upon arrest and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for sexual battery and malfeasance in office-sex, and later released on a $2,500.00 bond.

Deville had previously served with the Sheriff’s Office nine years prior to leaving in April of 2017 and then returning in August of 2017.

The Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) was put into place in 2012 to prevent, detect and respond to alleged sexual misconduct that occurs in confinement settings. Facilities must pass an audit every three years in order to be compliant with the law. RPSO was one of the first facilities to pass the audit in 2016.

“We put PREA in place for the safety of all of our inmates and the fact that this inmate made a report and the swift action taken is an example of how the system works” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “This is, again, very unfortunate because the majority of our employees work extremely hard to honor the trust the public has given us. We hold our employees to a very high standard and when they are accused of something like this, we act quickly and justly to rectify their actions.”